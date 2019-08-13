Rbf Capital Cut Its Nci Building Sys (NCS) Position by $456,042; Encana (ECA) Holding Held by Us Bancorp De

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 76,007 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 135,893 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 211,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 75,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 180,829 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 104,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 38.33M shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 10,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 220,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.31 million activity. 50,000 NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares with value of $230,000 were bought by Janki Daniel C.. $38,285 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by FORBES GARY L. On Tuesday, March 12 MARTINEZ GEORGE bought $50,679 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 8,000 shares. $580,015 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares were bought by METCALF JAMES S. $150,000 worth of stock was bought by Ball George L. on Friday, May 10. $64,311 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Boyle Brian P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 815,009 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 11,947 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 303,945 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,604 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. 552,807 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 2.80M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 379,414 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 43,480 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 99,100 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 3.04M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 324,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has 2,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.01% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Wells Fargo & Mn has 390,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

