Rbf Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Market Value Declined While Litespeed Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.66 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 190,026 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.62M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Group holds 452,902 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 38,147 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management invested in 26,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 19,343 shares. Vermont-based Communications Of Vermont has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Citigroup accumulated 36,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 1,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 65 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 569 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Advsr Preferred Limited Liability owns 12,471 shares. Prns Ltd Company holds 55,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 273,662 were accumulated by Kennedy.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.91 million activity. Peirce Mary had bought 10,840 shares worth $205,933. The insider Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517. Lawlor Brian G. also sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 28,985 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp. Roundview accumulated 40,183 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 510,143 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.6% or 13,780 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Ca reported 62,246 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 0.06% or 122,263 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 125,581 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Com has 19,963 shares. Bragg reported 0.11% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 6,684 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 2.65 million are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Essex Fincl Serv has 5,647 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

