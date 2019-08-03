Rbf Capital Boosted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $490,000; Ventas Co L (VTR) Market Valuation Rose While Hexavest Has Upped by $1.47 Million Its Holding

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Co L (VTR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 23,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 622,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73 million, up from 599,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 4.84M shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY) by 102,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,124 shares, and cut its stake in Cola Eu Partnrsco L.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by Probst Robert F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.