RBC Capital Upgrades FMC (FMC); V F (VFC) Has 1.09 Sentiment

New York-listed FMC (NYSE:FMC), was upgraded by research professionals at RBC Capital. The firm upgraded its rating on the $12.05 billion market cap company to a “Outperform” from a previous “Sector Perform”.

V F Corp (VFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 318 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 292 reduced and sold their stakes in V F Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 388.62 million shares, down from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding V F Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 238 Increased: 227 New Position: 91.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.05 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 24.04 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Among 9 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.45’s average target is 8.63% above currents $88.79 stock price. FMC had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $520.43M for 16.21 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $33.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 29.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. holds 11.89% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation for 136.64 million shares. Amg National Trust Bank owns 1.46 million shares or 7.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has 4.23% invested in the company for 449,050 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 3.98% in the stock. Wallington Asset Management Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 161,092 shares.

