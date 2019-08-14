RBC Capital Upgrades Elastic (ESTC); 0 Analysts Covering Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSE:BXE)

Among 4 analysts covering Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bellatrix Exploration had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSE:BXE) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $0.7 target. Raymond James maintained Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSE:BXE) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Sell” rating and $0.25 target. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $0.25 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Altacorp. See Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSE:BXE) latest ratings:

Research professionals at RBC Capital’s equity division increased Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)‘s stock from a Sector Perform to Outperform on 14 August. The analysts at RBC Capital have a PT of $112.0000 on ESTC or 29.69% more upside.

Analysts await Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report earnings on September, 4. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Elastic N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Elastic Stock Jumped 32.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Elastic Launches Elasticsearch Service on AWS in London Region – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 25,326 shares traded. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $103.80’s average target is 20.19% above currents $86.36 stock price. Elastic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ESTC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating.