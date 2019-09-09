RBC Capital Reports Pivotal Software (PVTL) Downgrade from “Outperform”; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

In a a note sent to clients and investors on Monday morning, RBC Capital has downgraded Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) stock to “Sector Perform”. PVTL’s old rating was “Outperform”.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 92.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 96,140 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 7,796 shares with $3.68M value, down from 103,936 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $78.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 4.60M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 12.98% above currents $48.15 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.98 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,880 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 108,909 shares. 11.16 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. King Luther Mgmt owns 158,317 shares. First Bank Trust Of Newtown reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal & General Grp Pcl has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo LP has invested 0.66% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 589,519 shares. Lucas Capital Mngmt has 35,118 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,069 shares. Saratoga Inv Mngmt has 5,710 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 12.47 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 2.06 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 33.45% above currents $14.86 stock price. Pivotal Software had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PVTL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).