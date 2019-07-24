RBC Capital Markets Restated “Outperform” Rating For Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO); MASSROOTS (MSRT) SI Increased By 19.71%

In a note sent to clients and investors on 24 July, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their “Outperform” rating on Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO)‘s stock.

MASSROOTS INC (OTCMKTS:MSRT) had an increase of 19.71% in short interest. MSRT’s SI was 276,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.71% from 231,300 shares previously. With 3.11 million avg volume, 0 days are for MASSROOTS INC (OTCMKTS:MSRT)’s short sellers to cover MSRT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0085. About 2.90 million shares traded or 47.34% up from the average. MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MassRoots, Inc. operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 million. The Company’s platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow various dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement; and its mobile apps enable clients to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s network is accessible as a free mobile application through the iOS App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as a Website at MassRoots.com.

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 348.61 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The firm provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.