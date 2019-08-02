RBC Capital Markets Maintained Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) as Underperform; Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 46.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 219,278 shares with $4.63M value, down from 411,425 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 780,602 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR

Today, RBC Capital Markets kept their Underperform rating on Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO)‘s stock in analysts report issued.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: PMIs Help Markets Shake off Fed Disappointment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4770.11’s average target is 8.39% above currents GBX 4401 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 59 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Investec downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 4700 target. HSBC maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 5000 target. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4500 target in Friday, August 2 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report.

The stock decreased 3.05% or GBX 138.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4401. About 1.13 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF EU CASH TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 74.45 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 5.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 79.72% above currents $16.32 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 4 report.