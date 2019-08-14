RBC Capital Markets Kept Just Group Plc (LON:JUST) as Top pick; WILDFLOWER BRANDS ORDINARY SHARES (WLDFF) SI Decreased By 52.5%

The stock rating of Just Group Plc (LON:JUST) was restate by research professionals at RBC Capital Markets. This was revealed to clients and investors in a research report on Wednesday, 14 August.

WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLDFF) had a decrease of 52.5% in short interest. WLDFF’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 52.5% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.0177 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3462. About 4,799 shares traded. Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDFF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wildflower Marijuana Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on developing and designing branded products in the cannabis and healthcare sectors in Washington State. The company has market cap of $22.90 million. The firm develops proprietary products using tetrahydrocannabionol or cannabidiol (CBD) by taking traditional herbal medicines. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers disposable vaporizers.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 407.20 million GBP. The firm offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

The stock increased 3.42% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 39.34. About 80,898 shares traded. Just Group plc (LON:JUST) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Just Group Plc (LON:JUST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Just Group Plc has GBX 190 highest and GBX 60 lowest target. GBX 69’s average target is 75.39% above currents GBX 39.34 stock price. Just Group Plc had 26 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Just Group plc (LON:JUST) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JUST in report on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets.