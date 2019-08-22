RBC Capital Gives Kimco Realty (KIM) $19.0000 Target; SM Energy Co (SM)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

SM Energy Co (SM) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 100 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 84 sold and trimmed stakes in SM Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 101.99 million shares, down from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding SM Energy Co in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 66 Increased: 55 New Position: 45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was decreased by RBC Capital from Outperform rating to Sector Perform rating in analysts note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $19.0000 price target on the stock. RBC Capital’s price target gives a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s last close price.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 3.43M shares traded. SM Energy Company (SM) has declined 64.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 24.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.76% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company for 2.49 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc owns 139,944 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 3.03% invested in the company for 2.48 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 550,880 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 10,510 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Intact Investment Mngmt accumulated 109,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 79,038 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 3.83M shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 565,948 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York has 41,319 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Investors invested in 0.02% or 2.94M shares. Hudock Group Lc holds 300 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 114,190 shares. Ameriprise owns 224,272 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 1.13M shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 2.51 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market