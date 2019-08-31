Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Position Maintained by Geode Capital Management Llc; Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose While Sarbit Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 24,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 297,786 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.87M, up from 273,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 47,211 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 31,270 shares to 16,832 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,073 shares, and cut its stake in New America High Income Fund (HYB).

