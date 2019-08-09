Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; M&R Capital Management Boosted Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.22M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 222,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.77 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 64,258 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 23,083 shares to 489,634 shares, valued at $82.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 1,980 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 0.04% or 7,209 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Mai, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,005 shares. Stanley holds 6,322 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 2.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,242 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Rk Cap Mngmt Llc reported 45,193 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 4,988 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 11,471 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 24,655 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,131 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).