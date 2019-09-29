RBC Bearings (ROLL) Forms $164.87 Double Top; Clorox Co (CLX) Sentiment Is 0.94

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 282 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 299 sold and reduced holdings in Clorox Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 95.58 million shares, down from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clorox Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 251 Increased: 214 New Position: 68.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.20 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.78 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 3.77% invested in the company for 59,204 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.7% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

