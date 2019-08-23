RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) and NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) compete with each other in the Machine Tools & Accessories sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings Incorporated 145 5.31 N/A 4.26 38.21 NN Inc. 9 0.32 N/A -6.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RBC Bearings Incorporated and NN Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 9% NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8%

Volatility & Risk

RBC Bearings Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. NN Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, NN Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. RBC Bearings Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NN Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RBC Bearings Incorporated and NN Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NN Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.5, with potential upside of 105.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares and 0% of NN Inc. shares. 2.3% are RBC Bearings Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NN Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1% NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35%

For the past year RBC Bearings Incorporated has stronger performance than NN Inc.

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats NN Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.