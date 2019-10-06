RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of RBC Bearings Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.88% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RBC Bearings Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings Incorporated 14,844,333.75% 11.40% 9.00% Industry Average 10.22% 13.33% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RBC Bearings Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings Incorporated 23.84M 161 38.21 Industry Average 261.30M 2.56B 21.87

RBC Bearings Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.00 2.34

The potential upside of the rivals is 26.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RBC Bearings Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1% Industry Average 9.48% 0.24% 17.64% 11.99% 8.22% 17.96%

For the past year RBC Bearings Incorporated has stronger performance than RBC Bearings Incorporated’s competitors.

Liquidity

RBC Bearings Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, RBC Bearings Incorporated’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.43 and has 2.06 Quick Ratio. RBC Bearings Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RBC Bearings Incorporated’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

RBC Bearings Incorporated has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RBC Bearings Incorporated’s rivals are 39.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.40 beta.

Dividends

RBC Bearings Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats RBC Bearings Incorporated’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.