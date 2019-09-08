Rbc Bearings Com (ROLL) Stock Price Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Stake; Tfs Finl (TFSL) Market Value Rose While Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (ROLL) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 7,282 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 80,359 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 134,215 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 196,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 1,980 shares. Parametric reported 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 2,598 are owned by Proshare Lc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 46,036 shares. Davis R M holds 0.45% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 94,731 shares. Citigroup Inc has 14,928 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company owns 5,097 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 1.46M shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 338,632 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 30,602 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 86,694 shares to 176,694 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 55.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.