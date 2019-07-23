RBB Bancorp (RBB) to pay $0.10 on Aug 15, 2019; COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (CMLEF) Shorts Decreased By 22.43%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBB) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. RBB Bancorp’s current price of $19.24 translates into 0.52% yield. RBB Bancorp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 16,369 shares traded. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RBB News: 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Addition of First American Will Enable RBB to Surpass $2.5 Billion in Total Assets; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Incur Tangible Book Value Per Shr Dilution of About 4.1% Upon Closing; 19/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Continue Expanding in NYC and Other Regions; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – FIRST AMERICAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in RBB Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Board Will Be Expanded to 15 Members; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp, First American Aggregate Transaction Value Is About $116.8 Million; 25/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP RBB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF FIRST AMERICAN’S SHAREHOLDERS

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking services and products to the Chinese-American communities in the Los Angeles area. The company has market cap of $386.22 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular and business checking, senior citizen checking, NOW checking, money market, savings, time certificate of deposits, IRA CD, college student checking, and attorney trust??IOLTA. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans for individual consumers, as well as small business, commercial and industrial, and real estate and construction loans; and lines of credit, SBA loans, and trade finance.

