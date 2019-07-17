RBB Bancorp (RBB) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PAHGF) Shorts Increased By 64.56%

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.57 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. RBB’s profit would be $11.44M giving it 8.51 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, RBB Bancorp’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 19,277 shares traded. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RBB News: 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: First American’s Yu Will Be Appointed Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – RBB, FIRST AMERICAN TRANSACTION VALUED AT $116.8M; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Transaction With First American Enables Expansion to NY Market; 09/04/2018 – ABSA BANK LTD – ARRIE RAUTENBACH BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RBB SOUTH AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp’s Existing Holders Will Own About 84.6% of Combined Company; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FIRST AMERICAN WILL DESIGNATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RBB; 16/03/2018 RBB Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RBB EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Continue Expanding in NYC and Other Regions; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Sees Deal as Highly Accretive to EPS With Short Tangible Book Value Dilution Payback Period

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had an increase of 64.56% in short interest. PAHGF’s SI was 2.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 64.56% from 1.63 million shares previously. With 16,000 avg volume, 168 days are for PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)’s short sellers to cover PAHGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.4576 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking services and products to the Chinese-American communities in the Los Angeles area. The company has market cap of $389.64 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular and business checking, senior citizen checking, NOW checking, money market, savings, time certificate of deposits, IRA CD, college student checking, and attorney trustÂ–IOLTA. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans for individual consumers, as well as small business, commercial and industrial, and real estate and construction loans; and lines of credit, SBA loans, and trade finance.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.