RBB Bancorp (RBB) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; State Street Has Trimmed By $25.20 Million Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Holding

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. RBB’s profit would be $7.64 million giving it 12.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, RBB Bancorp’s analysts see -24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 100,032 shares traded or 126.24% up from the average. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBB News: 23/04/2018 – RBB EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FIRST AMERICAN WILL DESIGNATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RBB; 19/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Incur Tangible Book Value Per Shr Dilution of About 4.1% Upon Closing; 09/04/2018 – ABSA BANK LTD – ARRIE RAUTENBACH BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RBB SOUTH AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Addition of First American Will Enable RBB to Surpass $2.5 Billion in Total Assets; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – FIRST AMERICAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp, First American Aggregate Transaction Value Is About $116.8 Million; 16/03/2018 RBB Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Sees Deal as Highly Accretive to EPS With Short Tangible Book Value Dilution Payback Period

State Street Corp decreased Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 2.29M shares as Fnb Corp Pa (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The State Street Corp holds 12.01 million shares with $141.35 million value, down from 14.30 million last quarter. Fnb Corp Pa now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 1.51 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking services and products to the Chinese-American communities in the Los Angeles area. The company has market cap of $391.14 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular and business checking, senior citizen checking, NOW checking, money market, savings, time certificate of deposits, IRA CD, college student checking, and attorney trustÂ–IOLTA. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans for individual consumers, as well as small business, commercial and industrial, and real estate and construction loans; and lines of credit, SBA loans, and trade finance.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of stock or 300 shares. 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. Bena Pamela A bought $6,109 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Wednesday, July 31. Mencini Frank C bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 738,676 shares. Next Fincl Gru has 0.24% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 802,874 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 85,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 603,815 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research holds 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 633,646 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested in 161,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 67,064 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.03% or 28,347 shares. Meeder Asset reported 22,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability Company owns 21,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% or 292,346 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 685 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 1.42M shares.