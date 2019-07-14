Raytheon (RTN) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Qualys (QLYS) Holding by $1.73 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 476,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40M, down from 497,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 324,809 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. $138,700 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares were sold by Fisher Melissa B. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by Hank Jeffrey P. The insider POSEY BRUCE K sold 2,000 shares worth $187,152.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.71M for 63.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,382 shares to 313,414 shares, valued at $49.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 711,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.15% or 430,000 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Principal Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 100,692 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 17,095 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 132,831 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 21,980 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 3,887 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,414 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Eros International Media Limited (NSE:EROSMEDIA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualys (QLYS) Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: DBD, QLYS, UIS, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: UIS,MU,QLYS – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon testing AI to improve CV-22 maintenance planning – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon and AirMap collaborate on safe drone integration into the national airspace system – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 407,339 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,155 are owned by Park Oh. Family Firm invested in 1,345 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 302,511 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 351,203 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 600 shares. 12,019 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 40,265 shares. Scott & Selber, Texas-based fund reported 17,939 shares. 183,063 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 5,125 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 143,604 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 99,277 shares. Signature Estate & Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares to 6,035 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 27,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,502 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).