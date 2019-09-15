Raytheon (RTN) Share Value Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,203 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, down from 7,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 380,919 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Com holds 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 14,688 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 31,771 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Covington Inv Advisors owns 19,845 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Gru Lc invested in 3,094 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Allied Advisory Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,436 shares. 2,524 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 1,357 shares. 5,964 are owned by Qci Asset Management Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,000 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.53% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 123 shares. First American Savings Bank holds 0.23% or 19,264 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 1,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim holds 20,361 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Maple Management holds 3.38% or 41,062 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 576,264 shares. Element Mgmt Llc invested in 11,248 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mendel Money Mgmt reported 13,247 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 124 shares. Ent Fincl Services accumulated 774 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd reported 2.71% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ballentine Partners Ltd holds 610 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 33,300 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 876 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Conestoga Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,040 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.