Raytheon (RTN) Position Maintained by Bp Wealth Management Llc; As Marriott Vacations Worldw (VAC) Market Valuation Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldw (VAC) by 174.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 68,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 108,313 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, up from 39,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 321,557 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 10,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 161,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.41 million, up from 151,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.86 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Timeshare sector rallies off M&A buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 45,932 shares to 272,075 shares, valued at $48.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 51,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,916 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 319,442 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 10,318 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 39,737 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 16 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Division has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 5,745 shares. Prudential Public Llc invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 2,557 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Swiss National Bank reported 72,836 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 106,120 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,373 shares to 840,093 shares, valued at $99.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,980 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).