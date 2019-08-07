Raytheon (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Stake; Nexus Investment Management Has Upped Position in Carmax (KMX) as Shares Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1,288 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46M, down from 6,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $183.45. About 379,237 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55M, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 443,125 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 10,591 shares to 13,696 shares, valued at $1.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Industrial (Put) (NYSE:CNHI) by 25 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Inbev Adr (Put) (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $798.25M for 15.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.