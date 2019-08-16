Raytheon (RTN) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lifted Stake by $861,770 as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 571,168 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mawer Invest Mgmt Limited has 1.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc reported 6,536 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 1.37% or 1.15 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.67% or 68,594 shares. Wilkins Counsel invested in 3.21% or 76,129 shares. Adirondack, a New York-based fund reported 28,630 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.01M shares. Botty Investors Lc reported 165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 39,459 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Agf reported 289,760 shares. Bridges Inv has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.01% or 56,498 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Creative Planning owns 31,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 155,053 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern Trust owns 3.27 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Management reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company has 4,597 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Altfest L J, New York-based fund reported 7,896 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corporation has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 144,362 are owned by Strs Ohio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 1,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assoc holds 5,774 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Co owns 1,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares to 60,266 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.