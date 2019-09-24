Raytheon (RTN) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Increased Holding; Johnston Asset Management Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.26 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.67. About 11.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,300 shares to 179,725 shares, valued at $25.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,433 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Partners Inc owns 0.45% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 575,096 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 0.09% or 47,368 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 30,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 567 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 0.17% or 6,489 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc, California-based fund reported 1,334 shares. Sns Financial Group has 1,691 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 394,040 shares. Regal Invest Limited Company holds 1,460 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,552 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc stated it has 2,732 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% or 491 shares. 259,636 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Clal Insurance Enterprises Ltd owns 5,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.