Raytheon Company (RTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Both Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Company 179 1.78 N/A 10.67 17.08 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Raytheon Company and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Raytheon Company’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Raytheon Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TAT Technologies Ltd. are 4.4 and 2.1 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Raytheon Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Raytheon Company and TAT Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20 TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Raytheon Company has a consensus price target of $204.2, and a 13.84% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Raytheon Company shares and 74.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares. Raytheon Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87% TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73%

For the past year Raytheon Company has 18.87% stronger performance while TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Raytheon Company beats TAT Technologies Ltd.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.