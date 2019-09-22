Raytheon Company (RTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Company 182 1.94 N/A 10.67 17.08 Astronics Corporation 35 1.25 N/A 3.74 9.85

Table 1 highlights Raytheon Company and Astronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Astronics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Raytheon Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Raytheon Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Raytheon Company is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Astronics Corporation has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Raytheon Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Astronics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Raytheon Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Raytheon Company and Astronics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Company 0 3 2 2.40 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Raytheon Company’s average price target is $212.2, while its potential upside is 8.86%. On the other hand, Astronics Corporation’s potential upside is 34.66% and its average price target is $42. The results provided earlier shows that Astronics Corporation appears more favorable than Raytheon Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Raytheon Company and Astronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 86.1% respectively. Raytheon Company’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

For the past year Raytheon Company has weaker performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

Raytheon Company beats Astronics Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.