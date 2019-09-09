Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Price Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.86M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 45,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 37,951 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 83,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 139 shares. Millennium Limited owns 484,490 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.09% or 1.68 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.04% or 8,053 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs accumulated 94,277 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 1,274 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 536 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership holds 90,000 shares. British Columbia Investment stated it has 85,789 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.13 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 3,581 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt reported 21,817 shares stake.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DoJ seeks additional info from United Technologies, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares to 275 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (FTLS) by 8,650 shares to 24,270 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.