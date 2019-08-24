Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake Maintained by First Financial Bank – Trust Division; As Badger Meter Com (BMI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 16,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 180,776 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 49,086 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,811 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0.02% or 19,723 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 4,001 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 11,604 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 7,336 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 854,776 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,750 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 4,645 shares. 11,635 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,431 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares to 662,970 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,175 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).