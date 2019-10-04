Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding; Sequent Asset Management Increased Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 35,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 127,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.24 million, up from 91,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.42. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11,118 shares to 215,268 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,159 shares, and cut its stake in Brp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,145 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,800 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 0.53% stake. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,535 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn holds 1.52% or 202,018 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 14,500 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 3,245 shares. Cap Inv Counsel reported 14,075 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Principal reported 417,685 shares. Markston Lc has 94,895 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Marietta Prtn Limited Com has 0.53% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 40,469 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 0.05% or 201,663 shares. Zacks Investment Management has 208,478 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,582 shares. Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 9,566 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank accumulated 0.07% or 1.87 million shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Communication invested 1.55% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 239,898 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 0.06% or 256,610 shares. Albert D Mason holds 16,330 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

