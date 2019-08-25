Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, E&G Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,165 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,723 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 64,198 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 25 are held by M&R Cap Mgmt. 90,000 were reported by Scopus Asset Mgmt L P. Country Club Na holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 43,327 shares. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,121 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,243 shares. Barnett invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 24,144 shares. Leavell Management holds 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,466 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.57% or 7,097 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 155,136 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,514 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 5,568 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Co has 803 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York owns 647 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 133 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 302 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Services holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 493 shares. Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 7,037 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares to 252,579 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,025 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).