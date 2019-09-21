Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Decreased Position by $764,660 as Shares Rose; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Price Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Increased by $1.52 Million Its Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91 million, down from 113,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 51.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 344,135 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 227,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 5.78M shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.10M shares. Howe And Rusling reported 62,857 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 53,529 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.22% or 18,361 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 5,117 shares. Redwood Lc reported 36,180 shares. 32,349 were reported by Motco. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,145 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2,388 shares. Covington Investment Inc accumulated 19,845 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 56,173 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Com reported 520 shares. Anderson Hoagland And owns 1.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,973 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $792.59M for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 3,189 shares to 27,877 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 54,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 413,004 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Advsrs Capital Lc holds 265,605 shares. Convergence Prtn Llc invested 0.26% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 5.44 million are held by Invesco Limited. Bailard invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Graybill Bartz Assocs, a Illinois-based fund reported 320,378 shares. 94,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 19,923 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 66,803 shares stake. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.11% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). James Investment Rech holds 10,311 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.72% or 10.54M shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9,400 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).