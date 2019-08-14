Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Increased Its Position; Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding by $554,652 as Valuation Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 30,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 38,924 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 69,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.34 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates accumulated 22,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il has 5,965 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,690 shares. North American Management Corporation owns 2,931 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arrow owns 6,036 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,903 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.03% or 32,785 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.19% or 43,117 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Llc reported 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 173,250 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 116,107 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 205,576 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 91,916 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 804,235 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $129.30 million for 5.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,789 shares to 32,284 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 58,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 70,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,500 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. First Interstate Bank has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 15,282 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 166,731 shares. Cap Fund holds 0.06% or 312,011 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,352 shares. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 150,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 5,377 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings accumulated 872,613 shares. Creative Planning reported 14,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau & Assocs Inc holds 0.46% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. 72,709 were reported by Sei Invs Com.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Goodyear Stock Could Surge in 2019 on Lower Commodity Costs – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Goodyear (GT) Down 15.4% Since its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Goodyear signals major restructuring plan in the US – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Red Pine Samples 33.6 g/t Gold Over 1.4 Metres at the Cooper Structure at its Wawa Gold Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.