Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Stake by $3.31 Million; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $1.97 Million; Valuation Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 97,091 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 131,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 412,435 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 281,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 328,784 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.00M were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Atria Ltd Liability reported 13,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 7,568 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael holds 67,343 shares. Fire Group Inc owns 45,766 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckhead Mngmt Limited stated it has 363,262 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Argi Services Lc has 0.12% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 131,889 shares. 377 are held by Jnba Advsrs. Amp Ltd reported 404,992 shares. Ftb owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 19,670 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0% or 1,590 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 100,931 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 25,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,817 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com owns 2,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 22,986 shares in its portfolio. First American Bancorporation invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 136,292 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Grisanti Management Limited Liability Com owns 355 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ent Finance Service Corp holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 442 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested in 35,795 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co owns 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,650 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices owns 6,046 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 4,675 shares stake. Grimes & owns 57,627 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,771 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

