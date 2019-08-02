Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Increased Position by $3.31 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Shares Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.63. About 792,137 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 64,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 501,337 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 436,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 13.25% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 17.08 million shares traded or 229.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com has 1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hartford Inv holds 0.25% or 48,666 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 45,288 shares. Sanders Capital Llc has 0.86% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.09 million shares. Cypress Funds Lc holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 145,000 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tompkins stated it has 3,909 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co invested in 29,814 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company has 30,000 shares. First City Capital Management holds 1.13% or 8,648 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mckinley Capital Limited Com Delaware invested in 0.99% or 75,123 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares to 92,582 shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,734 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

