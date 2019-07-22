Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Maintained by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $584,749 as Stock Price Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 13.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.57. About 3.49 million shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 16,169 shares. Community Tru & Inv reported 404,476 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Investment Counsel stated it has 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc has 11,984 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wright Investors stated it has 105,896 shares. Hwg LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54 shares. Ci Investments invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arvest Bank Trust Division holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 358,750 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 11,798 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster & Motley owns 203,065 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,927 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,609 shares. First Bank Trust stated it has 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares to 193,640 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Co reported 100,641 shares stake. 118 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.47% or 6,360 shares. Northstar Gru Inc owns 4,132 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 18,144 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 6,756 shares. Lafleur Godfrey invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated owns 8,554 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 24,693 were reported by Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 40,265 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Buckingham has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,126 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited holds 1.57% or 58,282 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,465 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,875 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 325,114 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares to 79,504 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,127 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.