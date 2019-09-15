Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Maintained by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc; As Kemet (KEM) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $558,558

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 38,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, up from 163,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.87M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 7.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 2.82 million shares traded or 151.62% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 45,335 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 865,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 87 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 39,185 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 380,226 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 84,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 70,000 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 1,333 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gotham Asset Limited Company has 49,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 10,210 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why KEMET Stock Soared Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11,768 shares to 31,048 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,123 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 1.55% or 92,496 shares. 6,463 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 23,410 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Burns J W Co Ny has 23,044 shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 3,417 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has 1,314 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2,700 shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,800 shares. 46,509 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Co invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 37,015 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,928 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3,000 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 18,125 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,812 shares to 653,513 shares, valued at $81.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).