Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Private Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake; Aarons (AAN) Stock Rose While Castleark Management Increased Its Stake

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 66,563 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 58,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.31. About 2.83 million shares traded or 63.88% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 47,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 196,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 148,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 579,202 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 22,855 shares to 75,475 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

