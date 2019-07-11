Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Maintained by Sandy Spring Bank; Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.45M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 522,144 shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 122,192 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 247,762 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 10,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Homrich & Berg has 15,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 255,500 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Counsel accumulated 2.3% or 318,036 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 65,413 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,800 shares. Robinson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,300 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 6.35 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Madison Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,743 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7,074 shares to 26,870 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.