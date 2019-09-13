Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Maintained by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted by $1.89 Million Its Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 38,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, up from 163,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.70M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Mngmt stated it has 1,203 shares. Buckingham Mngmt accumulated 3,517 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.03% or 7,187 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 5,060 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Com stated it has 379 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,807 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 1,467 shares stake. Front Barnett Ltd Company has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares. Lynch And Associates In owns 399 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn holds 1.32% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Ok accumulated 1.08% or 11,583 shares. City owns 2,171 shares. Dsm Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,400 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank has 21,051 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J And Company has 0.37% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc holds 295,988 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,296 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 37 shares. Maple Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,509 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.18% or 1.18 million shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,835 shares. Next Group, Texas-based fund reported 3,422 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 53,276 shares. Northeast Inv owns 2,246 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3,813 were accumulated by Natixis.