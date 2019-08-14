Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc; Cannell Capital Has Cut Its Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stake by $8.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 11,498 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 895,965 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust reported 2,277 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,581 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 216 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 24,800 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd accumulated 6,592 shares. Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,794 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 144,362 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0% or 40 shares. Telemus Cap Llc invested in 5,344 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 29,656 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Partnervest Advisory Service Lc stated it has 2,563 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 2,856 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 49,855 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares to 328,816 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,297 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Walthausen Communications Ltd Llc holds 1.55% or 433,750 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 79,168 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,896 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.02% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Aqr Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,953 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,925 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc accumulated 77,200 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 989,202 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 21,629 are held by Globeflex Cap Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,100 shares. 26,716 are owned by Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Company. Swiss National Bank reported 25,200 shares.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.60 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.