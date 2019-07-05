Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Held by Edge Wealth Management Llc; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Boosted Its Intuit (INTU) Stake by $336,429 as Share Price Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $172.73. About 590,624 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 16,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $268.51. About 269,518 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares to 39 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.