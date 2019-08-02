Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Valuation Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $4.13 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.79M shares traded or 72.02% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 2,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 75,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, up from 72,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 868,589 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,053 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,805 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc accumulated 9,600 shares. Ally Financial Inc has 0.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davis stated it has 1.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Laurion Management Lp accumulated 6,904 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 6,046 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc. Godshalk Welsh Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. King Wealth invested 0.5% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Essex Finance Ser Incorporated reported 4,339 shares. 115,000 were reported by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Scott And Selber has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 66,979 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 10,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,350 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 16,109 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 631,501 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 21,042 shares in its portfolio. 13.42M were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 800 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 24,031 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 7,976 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,656 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 380 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.70M shares.