Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Holding; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Position

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $183.8. About 30,871 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.10M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rench Wealth Mngmt has 1.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The California-based Jacobs And Company Ca has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,481 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Private Asset holds 1.19% or 36,780 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company reported 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 33,161 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 2,539 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited reported 3,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares to 28,255 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 1.25% or 53,737 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 0.09% or 7,275 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 2.27% or 119,050 shares. 346,792 were reported by Howard Capital Mngmt. S R Schill And reported 26,832 shares. Montag A holds 0.66% or 131,812 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 83,734 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Patten reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 582,939 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 323,164 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Llc owns 49,755 shares. Yorktown & Comm invested in 0.69% or 40,000 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 332,621 shares.

