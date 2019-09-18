Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,518 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 39,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 824,607 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.11 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 13.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust owns 2,398 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,656 shares. 925 were reported by Monetary Incorporated. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 20,424 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,458 shares. Ashfield Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,624 shares. Sunbelt Inc holds 4,083 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1.51M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.17% or 185,075 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 2.14 million shares. Bb&T Secs has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 79,471 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.3% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Boston has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 14.48 million shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 171,472 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 139,161 shares. Da Davidson And Communication holds 1.74% or 696,812 shares. 104,825 were accumulated by Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb reported 147,135 shares. Cls Llc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 15.28M shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,872 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 151,744 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 6,119 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 18,631 shares stake. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 134,653 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 70,355 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,164 shares to 260,983 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 11,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,264 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

