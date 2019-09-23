Raytheon Company (RTN) Analysts See $2.86 EPS; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 27.11% from last quarter’s $2.25 EPS. RTN’s profit would be $796.50M giving it 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.92 EPS previously, Raytheon Company’s analysts see -2.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 79 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 65 sold and decreased equity positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 149.44 million shares, up from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 43 Increased: 52 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 53.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 26.6% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 990,672 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 13.31 million shares or 6.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loews Corp has 5.13% invested in the company for 73.12 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.64% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 325,276 shares.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.29 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.86% above currents $194.93 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11.

