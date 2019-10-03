Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 37,242 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48M, down from 45,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $192.87. About 28,169 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.60 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.15. About 89,026 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXCLUSIVE-TikTok owner ByteDance’s H1 revenue better than expected at over $7 bln -sources – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) to Sell 31M Ctrip.com (CTRP) ADSs – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Checking In on China – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 424,003 shares to 855,992 shares, valued at $31.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 478,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 21.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon-Lockheed JV Wins $186M Deal to Build Javelin Missiles – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Navy modifies Raytheon contract in Largo by $52.9 million – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Annaly, Bed Bath & Beyond, Clorox, CrowdStrike, FireEye, GoPro, Lyft, Square, Tesla, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 6,472 shares. Twin Mgmt stated it has 0.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Perkins Coie holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 37 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 157,759 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. New England Research And Mngmt accumulated 1,750 shares. Hm Cap Ltd Company reported 2,100 shares. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 42,518 shares. 41,824 are owned by Paloma Mngmt Com. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 32,699 shares or 0.37% of the stock. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.09% or 394,040 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 3,375 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 1,158 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.48M for 16.86 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.