Raytheon Co. (RTN) Valuation Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Position by $15.25 Million; White Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding by $396,910

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 208,440 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q EPS 5c-EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Analysis By Type, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 83,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 670,437 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.07M, up from 586,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $191.4. About 734,658 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se by 2,057 shares to 7,691 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 100,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of stock or 10,023 shares. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 287.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares to 454,815 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

