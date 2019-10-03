Raytheon Co (RTN) to pay $0.94 on Nov 7, 2019; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) is expected to pay $0.94 on Nov 7, 2019. (NYSE:RTN) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.94 dividend. Raytheon Co’s current price of $191.28 translates into 0.49% yield. Raytheon Co’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 3.12M shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 1,962 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 47,004 shares with $9.78 million value, up from 45,042 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $247.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.92% above currents $225.55 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 10.94% above currents $191.28 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold Raytheon Company shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.