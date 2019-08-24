Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose While Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Lifted Holding by $320,788 as Valuation Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 16,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 28,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inc Adv stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has 73,647 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Mgmt has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 457,100 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 51,730 shares. Fil stated it has 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 287,132 shares. 14,558 were reported by Ami Asset Management. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,521 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 155,585 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Partners holds 0.02% or 25,288 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Company Ma accumulated 0% or 259,753 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp accumulated 1.43 million shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 89,950 shares to 375,053 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,841 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 1,995 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability accumulated 520 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stonebridge Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bb&T reported 0.31% stake. 78,936 are owned by Bb&T Lc. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zwj Invest Counsel reported 3,227 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.06% stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 1,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 1.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 213,258 shares. Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 39 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,650 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,933 shares to 4,221 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

